Kia EV6 India launch tomorrow: All you need to know about new vehicle

A week after opening bookings for its much-anticipated first in the Indian market at an initial price of Rs 3 lakh, Kia is now set to launch the EV6 in the country on Thursday, June 2. This will take the count of Kia models in India to five, with the firm having previously launched Seltos, Sonet, Carnival and Carens. This premium EV model by Kia will be in the league of Volvo XC40 Recharge and Hyundai Ioniq 5, say reports. Let's take a look at some specifications and the likely price.

Kia EV6 specifications

The Kia EV6 will spot a decent 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system together with a 12.3-inch driver display. It will be equipped with wireless charging, a three-pin socket, and electric sunroof. The car will offer good safety features as it comes with the ADAS system.

Kia EV6 will be available in two variants, namely GT and GT-Line AWD. One of the most significant differences between the two is that the GT version has a maximum output of 229 hp and 350 Nm torque, while GT-Line AWD is the more powerful version, capable of a maximum output of 347 hp and 605 Nm torque.

Based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which is an EV platform by Hyundai Group, Kia EV6 will come with a 77.4 kWh battery. According to the WLTP cycle, it will offer about 528 km on a single charge.

The Kia EV6 can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and its top speed is estimated to be 192 kmph.

Kia EV6 Price in India

The Korean carmaker is offering the vehicle in India as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) initially, and will only sell 100 units of EV6 this year. These will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. The Kia EV6 ex-showroom price in India will likely be around Rs 60 lakh. The company will reveal the official price tomorrow.