Kia India retail sales up 33.27% in Aug, helped by consumer sentiment

-
ALSO READ
India vs Australia Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather
Women's World Cup India vs Australia: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction
TMS Ep136: India's 400 bn exports, 5G, Credit Suisse's Dan Fineman, loan
CWC 2022 IND vs AUS Preview: Women in blue up against unbeaten Aussies
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming: When and Where to watch
Kia India said on Thursday its retail sales increased by 33.27 per cent to 22,322 units in August, indicating improvement in supply chain constraints and healthy consumer sentiment.
The Korean carmaker’s retail sales in August 2021 were 16,750 units. Auto companies count dispatches to dealers as retail sales.
"The Seltos led Kia India's healthy performance in the month (August 2022) with 8,652 units, followed by the Sonet, Carens and Carnival with 7,838, 5,558 and 274 units, respectively," it said in a statement.
In the first eight months of 2022, the company sold 65.513 units of Seltos and 55,740 units of Sonet.
"The Carens has also kept its healthy momentum, with a contribution of 42,489 units at an average of over 6,000 units each month since its launch," Kia India said.
Kia India launched Carens on February 15 this year. Overall, it has sold more than 2.20 lakh units this year.
Hardeep Singh Brar, vice president and head of sales and marketing, Kia India, said that the company has been observing upward sales momentum since the beginning of this year, and it is a good sign for the Indian automotive market.
"Comparing the quarters, our monthly average so far for Q3 of 2022 stands at 7.8 per cent over Q2 and 10.9 per cent over Q1 of this year, indicating gradual improvement in supply chain constraints and healthy consumer sentiment," he said.
With the demand and supply curve staying positive, we are optimistic that an excellent festive season in terms of sales is ahead of us, Brar said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor