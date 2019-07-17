Kia's mid-SUV Seltos garners 6,046 pre-bookings on the very first day

has said that 6,046 people have made advance orders for its mid-SUV, Seltos, on the very first day of pre-bookings.

India commenced pre-bookings of the vehicle on July 16, across its dealerships in 160 cities in the country.

Manohar Bhat, Vice President, and Head–Sales & Marketing, India, said the vehicle would be BS VI-compliant at the outset and available in both petrol and diesel, with both manual and automatic options in all powertrains, making it an attractive proposition.

The Kia Seltos will be available in two trims - Tech Line and GT Line - with features such as 8.0 heads-up-display, 10.25 HD touchscreen, a hi-tech sound mood lamp, a rear shade curtain, 360-degree surround view monitor and blind-spot monitoring, It would also have the world’s first connect air-purifier, along with a highly-advanced proprietary UVO connect system for seamless and wireless communication with the car, and an 8-Speaker Bose Hi-Fi sound system.

The Seltos will be manufactured at Kia’s 536-acre Anantapur plant, Andhra Pradesh, with an annual capacity of 300,000 units. The mid-SUV will be launched in India on August 22 and the bookings are currently being accepted for a token amount of Rs 25,000.