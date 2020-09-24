Kia, Toyota, Audi lead in dealer satisfaction study on Covid recovery: FADA

-
Automobile dealers expect manufacturers to support them in restarting business and improving profits after a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak, said an industry association on Thursday about the findings of its survey.
The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said its study found many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) "came forward during these testing times and offered support to dealers with various means. While some dealers were better off, some received almost nothing in such trying times."
OEMs like Kia, Toyota and Audi "fared comparatively better" in the passenger vehicles' categories while Hero MotoCorp was ahead in the two-wheeler segment.
About 46 per cent dealers were concerned about business evolution and support towards re-starting business post lockdown, said FADA about the study, which it conducted in association with PremonAsia, a consumer-insight led consulting and advisory firm.
“Even before Covid-19 pandemic hit us, the Indian Automobile Industry was grappling with a prolonged slowdown. In fact, we were already degrowing for 15 odd months. Against this backdrop, Covid-19 outbreak has been a significant blow to the Auto Industry and especially to Auto Dealers which had almost broken Auto Dealers back bone,” said FADA president Vinkesh Gulati in a press statement.
