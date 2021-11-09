M&M draws aggressive 6-year plan for auto and farm equipment segments

Mahindra and Mahindra has crafted an aggressive plan for the next six years for its auto and farm equipment businesses as it seeks to enter the next phase of growth amid heightened competition and disruption from new technologies and trends.

As part of the plan, the Mumbai-based automaker plans to launch 13 new by 2027. This will include eight EVs. By then it also sees at least 20 per cent of the total SUV volumes coming from the EVs, company’s top officials said during an earnings call on Tuesday.

M&M will also have a new brand for electric Most of the upcoming internal combustion engine (ICE) powered models will get a Bolero, Scorpio, THAR and XUV moniker, said Rajesh Jejurikar—executive director, auto and farm equipment sectors, Of the eight new EV models, four will be pure electric, the rest will be the electrified version of the existing ICE models.

Apart from Tata Motors, Mahindra is the only manufacturer in the mass segment to set a target of EV penetration.

Mahindra, one of the early entrants in the EV space had to recast its EV strategy after its EV models—first as Mahindra Reva and then as E2O failed to make any headway due to multiple reasons including high cost of acquisition, poor range, underdeveloped charging infrastructure and an absence of a policy push by the government.

In August 2019, it pulled the plug on the E2O—the four-door hatchback based on the Reva platform amid flagging sales and tightening safety regulations. Back then Mahindra was the only automaker selling an electric car.

Taking the opportunity of the white space and a growing thrust on EVs by the policy makers, Tata Motors launched the E-Nexon in January 2020. Since then, there has been no looking back for Mahindra’s arch-rival. Selling close to 1000 plus units of the E-Nexon a month, Tata Motors now corners close to 70 per cent share in the personal EV segment.

Encouraged by its success, it launched the spruced up e-Tigor for the personal buyers in August this year. The Tata group flagship plans to have 10 EVs in its folio by 2025. It recently raised Rs 15,000 crore for its EV arm at a very attractive valuation.

Mahindra plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore in the EV business over the next three years. This includes development of electric SUVs, e-quadricycle and e- small and light commercial vehicles. It is looking at a total of 16 EV launches by 2027.

Anish Shah, managing director and CEO said M&M is “now open to looking at funding coming in from outside” as it will help the company grow much faster. “But it is not just for capital but also for any expertise that investors may bring in,” he said. Of late, there’s expertise coming from private equity or other strategic partners, he added.

In India, it’s the home-grown manufacturers who are leading the EV charge by launching products at affordable price and setting milestones. The multinationals have merely put the foot in the door by launching premium offerings, says Ravi Bhatia, president and director, Jato Dynamics. “Mahindra has done well by laying its stake in the ground. A lot will depend on the kind of EV products they bring, what range it offers at what price point. Not to forget, a concerted and a consistent EV policy will also play a vital role,” said Bhatia.

More power to farm machinery business

Meanwhile, the company is looking at a 10 x growth for the farm machinery business by 2027. It plans to achieve this by launching 15 new products, exploring partnerships and alliances, three times expansion in its dealer network by 2025 and setting up manufacturing facilities in Pithampur by 2023.

M&M earnings

M&M, excluding subsidiaries, reported a multi-fold rise in its net profit for the July-September quarter. It rose to Rs 1,432 crore from Rs 162 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue for the quarter also went up 15 per cent to Rs 13,305 crore from Rs 11,590 crore in the corresponding period. A high input costs however, singed margins pulling down the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) by 19 per cent.

"Commodity prices have impacted our margins in both the auto and farm business, but our focus on cost management and optimization has helped mitigate some of the impact," Manoj Bhat, chief financial officer, M&M said.

Auto volumes at the firm rose 9 per cent to 99,334 units while its tractor sales declined 5 per cent to 88,920 units. Owing to a high base of last year, this quarter is not comparable to the last quarter, said Jejurikar. He expects the tractor market to end the year with a low single digit growth.

"While the booking pipeline is very healthy and there is buoyant demand for products, the semiconductor shortage impacted its production and sales during the quarter. It dented the overall volumes by 32,000 units," Jejurikar said in his presentation.



