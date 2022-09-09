M&M hopes to create a new segment in e-SUV market with 'XUV400'

Mahindra and Mahindra is looking to create a new segment in the e-SUV market with the XUV400--- its first electric SUV offering that is set to go on sale from January 2023, the company’s top official said. Meanwhile, as the company pursues its EV strategy in the personal EV segment at an accelerated pace, it would finalise plans for a new facility in the next three to six months, Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director – farm and automotive sector, said.

The XUV4OO that takes on the Tata e-Nexon claims to have a range of 456 kilometres (as certified by the Automotive Research Association of India), the highest in the C-segment. Tata Motors’ Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max have a range of 312km and 437km, respectively.

Based on the XUV300, the model marks a fresh start to Mahindra’s EV innings in the personal segment. It would be followed by XUV.e and BE (born electric) range from 2024 onwards. The company expects as much as 30 per cent of its sales to come from EVs by 2027.

The five in the works will be sold under two distinct brands—XUV and BE. It aims to leverage the strong presence of the XUV brand in the market to gain acceptance, BE will be a new brand focused on EV.

The EV penetration in the C segment of the SUV market which sells an average 32000 units per month is less than 1 percent with two small players. It is close to 4 per cent in the B-segment of the market which sells an average 60,000 units a month, he said. “There is a big volume upside available. The idea is to create the market, that’s why the XUV400 becomes an important milestone in our EV journey,” said Jejurikar.

Mahindra will declare the pricing of the model closer to its launch in January. “We see potential to easily sell around 3000 to 5000 units per month if priced at ~Rs1.8mn (we currently build in 2000 units per month in FY24F) implying ~10 per cent upside potential to our overall SUV estimates,” wrote Kapil Singh of Nomura Research.

Under the current taxation regime, the large SUV segment is the sweet spot to launch EVs due to the wide GST differential between EVs (5 per cent) and ICE—50 per cent, Singh wrote, adding EVs will turn out to be more attractive than hybrids in India.

When plugged into a 50kW DC fast charger, the batteries can be charged from 0-80 percent within 50 minutes. When charged via a 7.2 kW/32A outlet, it takes 6 hours 30 minutes for 0-100 percent charge while the same is achieved in 13 hours when using a standard 3.3 kW/16A domestic socket.

Meanwhile, updating on plans of setting up a new facility for EVs, Jejurikar said the company is talking to multiple state governments to understand the kind of incentives it can get. It would finalise plans in three to six months. “We will make our final decision based on that,” he said.