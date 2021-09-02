M&M to halt production for 7 days due to chip shortage, sees 25% output cut

-
ALSO READ
Brace for production cuts, shipment delay due to chip shortage: Analysts
Global chip shortage: When will India have its own semiconductor plant?
Chip shortage, rising input costs: Auto stocks may remain underperformers
Bajaj Auto Q4 profit up 2% YoY to Rs 1,332 cr; Ebitda margin slips 90 bps
Centre targets global majors for semiconductor fabrication plants
Mahindra and Mahindra will halt at its auto plants for seven days due to the supply related disruption of semiconductors. As a result of the "no-production" days, the overall output during the month is expected to contract by 20-25 per cent, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.
"The company's Automotive Division continues to face supply shortages of semiconductors, which has further accentuated due to Covid lockdowns in some parts of the world," it said in the statement. Mahindra will be observing ‘No Production Days’ of around seven days in its Automotive Division plants in the month of September, 2021, it said.
Owing to the temporary halt in production, the company's revenue and profitability will be impacted in line with the fall in production volumes. "As the situation is dynamic, the company is carefully reviewing the supply situation.
The global shortage of semiconductors has been chipping into the production and sales volumes of auto companies in India and outside for over a year now. If anything, the overall supply scenario has only worsened as the overall demand overshoots supplies due to the closure of chip making units in various parts of the world.
The announcement by Mahindra comes barely a few days after a similar move by the market leader Maruti Suzuki India. The local arm of the Japanese carmaker said it expects production to be lower by around 40 per cent in the current month due to the chip shortage. Tata Motors, the third largest passenger vehicle maker is also likely to cut production targets.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor