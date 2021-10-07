Mahindra XUV 700 gets 25,000 bookings in 57 minutes, equaling 6-mth output

JUST IN
Shally Seth Mohile  |  Mumbai 

The Mahindra XUV700 has clocked 25,000 bookings in 57 minutes of its booking commencement on Thursday, said Mahindra and Mahindra, terming it as an “unprecedented milestone in the Indian automotive industry.” The volume of 25,000 units of the recently launched model is equivalent to up to six months of production depending on the variant. It also makes the XUV700 the first four-wheeler in India to hit this milestone, the company claimed.

The Mumbai-headquartered firm will now recommence the bookings at 10am on Friday, it said. Customers can book the variant of their choice either through the dealerships or digital platforms, at its new yet highly attractive price points applicable for the next 25,000 bookings (details below), after which prices at the time of delivery will prevail, the company said. While the basic five seater model MX (petrol) is priced at 12.49 lakh, the AX7 luxury (diesel, manual) is priced at Rs 20.29 lakh.

“While we had anticipated the traffic and prepared our system with added server capacity, the overwhelming response could have regrettably led to a slow user experience by some of our customers,” said Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M. The XUV700, which will replace the XUV5OO, has also received more than 260,000 inquiries since its name reveal, M&M said.

First Published: Thu, October 07 2021. 14:43 IST

