Maruti signals exit from diesel space; Hyundai gears up to dominate segment

Pricing the Aura at less than Rs 6 lakh, South Korean carmaker Hyundai took a firm step to grab market share in the compact sedan segment, which has so long been ruled by rival Maruti Suzuki. With India’s largest carmaker deciding to quit the diesel segment, Hyundai feels it can rule the segment, thanks to its efficient engineering and economy of scale.

From April 1, Bharat Stage (BS)-VI emission norms for automobiles will become mandatory across the country. Passenger vehiclemakers, such as Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar ...