JUST IN
You are here: Home » Automobile » News

Auto Expo: Over 70 launches scheduled as manufacturers bank on sentiments
Business Standard

Maruti signals exit from diesel space; Hyundai gears up to dominate segment

From April 1, Bharat Stage (BS)-VI emission norms for automobiles will become mandatory across the country

Arindam Majumder  |  New Delhi 

Pricing the Aura at less than Rs 6 lakh, South Korean carmaker Hyundai took a firm step to grab market share in the compact sedan segment, which has so long been ruled by rival Maruti Suzuki. With India’s largest carmaker deciding to quit the diesel segment, Hyundai feels it can rule the segment, thanks to its efficient engineering and economy of scale.

From April 1, Bharat Stage (BS)-VI emission norms for automobiles will become mandatory across the country. Passenger vehiclemakers, such as Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, January 22 2020. 01:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY