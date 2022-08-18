Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched: Check prices, specifications, and more

-
Maruti Suzuki on Thursday launched the Alto K10 hatchback in India in a live stream on YouTube. The pre-booking for Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has already started at Rs 11,000.
Maruti's Alto is among the most selling cars in the nation as the automaker has sold over 4 million units in India to date.
The new Alto model will be sold in India along with the entry-level hatchback model of Maruti Suzuki, the Alto 800.
The new Alto has been conceptualised, designed, and developed in India, as CV Raman, CTO, Maruti Suzuki said that its design is meant to be pleasant to the eye and make it look agile.
The design of the new Alto is considerably different from the older models, as there are changes in its dimensions, while the newly launched Maruti Suzuki hatchback is longer and taller than its predecessor, allowing for more leg and headroom.
The automaker said the Alto K10 is the safest model yet as it has over 15 safety features, including ABS with EBD, dual airbags, and seatbelts with pre-tensioners.
The car has the next-gen K-Series 3-cylinder engine and will be sold alongside the 800 cc engine option. The K-series engine returns a mileage of 24.9 km.
The new Alto K10 will be sold in six variants, as it will be available in STD, LXi, VXi, and VXi+ variants. The other two variants, VXi, and VXi+ trims will get AGS.
The new Alto K10 model will be available in six colours: Solid White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue, and Earth Gold. While the company has not yet announced the price of the new model, it is expected to be sold at Rs 3.39 lakh.
