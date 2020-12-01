Maruti Suzuki's November sales increase 1.7 per cent to 153,223 units

-
Automobile major Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday reported a growth of 1.7 per cent in its overall sales during November 2020 on a year-on-year basis.
The company sold 1,53,223 units of vehicles last month, against 1,50,630 units sold in November 2019.
On a sequential basis, the company sold 1,82,448 units of vehicles in October 2020.
"Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 1,53,223 units in November 2020. This is a growth of 1.7 per cent over November 2019,"
"Total sales include domestic sales of 1,38,956 units and 5,263 units for other OEMs. In addition, the company exported 9,004 units in November 2020."
Besides, the company said that manufacturing, sales and service operations continue to take place fully consistent with "all safety requirements for employees and customers".
