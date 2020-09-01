Maruti Suzuki car sales recover in August; up 20% YoY to 116,704 units

Maruti Suzuki India’s domestic sales saw a year-on-year jump of 20 per cent in August, the car market leader said on Tuesday.

The increase, sharpest in almost a year, came on the back of last years’ low base and brisk demand for models in the mini and compact segment. The company has been a beneficiary of the growing preference for personal transportation amid the pandemic.

During the month, the local arm of the Japanese carmaker dispatched 116,704 units over 97,061 units a year ago. Car companies in India count dispatches to dealers as sales.

While sales of Alto and S-Presso zoomed 94.7 per cent to 19,709 units over the year-ago period, compact models including Wagon R, Swift, Celerio, Dzire among others rose 14.2 per cent to 61,956 units, the company said. Utility Vehicles models including Ertiga, Gypsy, S-Cross among others, also saw a 13.5 per cent increase over the last year.

Meanwhile, Maruti’s exports during the month skidded 15.3 per cent to 7,920 units over the last year.

At the time of filing this story, Maruti’s shares were trading at 6951.60, up 1.66 per cent.

After a zero sales month in April, auto sales in the domestic market have been recovering month-on-month since June. This is the first month of a sharp year-on-year growth for the market leader in 12 months and signals recovery in the broader car market. Maruti volumes, however, have still to catch up with the previous monthly average of 145,000-150,000 units.