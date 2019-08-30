Maruti Suzuki XL6 is much like the Ertiga, but quite a lot nicer

The Indian automotive industry is in the middle of a fearsome slump, with sales in July this year down 31 per cent over July 2018. Maruti Suzuki, the industry behemoth, has taken a scarcely believable hit of 36.7 per cent over July of last year, and when MSIL catches a cold, you know you should expect an epidemic of flu among other automotive brands.

In the midst of all this doom and gloom, what is a manufacturer to do? If you’re MSIL, you select your best brave face, take it on the chin and plough forward, and one of the results of this bravado is the new XL6. I will be honest ...