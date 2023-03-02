Matter's e-motorbike Aera launched with an introductory price of Rs 143,000

Matter, an electric mobility start-up backed by marquee investors such as Baring Private Equity and Infoedge, today unveiled the price of its geared electric motorbikes. The motorbike named ‘Aera’ will be available in four variants. The price will be between Rs 1.43 lakh and Rs 1.54 lakh.

Aera comes in two battery capacities, i.e. 5kWh and 6kWh. The pre-registration prices are considering the central government's support through subsidies and GST slab. The state government benefits can be availed of by the customers during the registration process. Further, Aera 6000+ will soon be launched with a 6-kWh battery pack.

"Over the last four years, has built a product from scratch, adopting vertical integration as its core principle and incorporating the invaluable feedback of its consumers," said Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and CEO of Group. "We see that the Aera will be a pivot for a major shift towards EVs, as motorbikers take that one step along with Matter."

The bikes are powered by an in-house built liquid-cooled battery pack and powertrain that disrupts existing paradigms by incorporating manual gear shifting in an electric motorbike .

Ahmedabad-based Matter will be competing with players such as Ola Electric and Ultraviolette in the electric motorbike segment. Last month Ola Electric teased five new electric motorcycles that the SoftBank-backed company is working on, announcing the range after selling electric scooters. The products are labelled cafe racer, an adventure tourer, a scrambler and a naked motorcycle. The motorcycles are expected to be launched next year and would include premium and mass-market versions, said sources.

Last year in November, bike firm Ultraviolette unveiled F77, India’s first high-performance electric motorcycle, for an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.8 lakh. F77 is designed and made in India and will be available in three forms: Airstrike, Shadow, and Laser.

Ather Energy, the electric vehicle (EV) scooter brand, is also looking to venture into making electric motorcycles, according to the sources.