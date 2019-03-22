Mercedes-Benz to roll out new technologies to boost sales in India

German luxury car maker Mercedes Benz is planning to bring in a range of new technologies in order to increase their foot print in India. Starting from upgraded internal combustion engines to battery-powered electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, the company is looking out for all the viable options that make sense for the Indian luxury-car market

is working on bringing upto 10 electric vehicles on road by 2022. However, the company is following an all-inclusive strategy in India as it expects an increase in demand for all types of engines in the subcontinent, including the classic combustion powertrains.

Mercedes expects that the demand will increase once the elections are over.

Inspite of the high tax structure on luxury vehicles, sold 15,538 vehicles in India last year and the company is looking out for possibilities to locally assemble the cars in order to reap the advantages of importing CKD (completely knocked-down) units.

Schwenk also added that the recent move by the government to allow luxury car companies to import 2,500 vehicles annually without homologation was helpful and the company might use the route to launch electric vehicles here.