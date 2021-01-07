MG Motors sees no impact of Indo-China tension, expects sales to rise 75%

MG Motors, owned by China’s SAIC, sees no impact of the existing border tensions between India and China on its business. The company expects its sales to grow by 75 per cent in 2021 as compared to last calendar year. The company sold 28,000 vehicles last year.



“We grew by 77 per cent in 2020 when the industry had actually degrown by 18 per cent. This year we expect to continue the momentum and increase sales by 75 per cent,” Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director, India said.



In respect to that, the company said it will invest a further Rs 1,500 crore in the next one year to enhance capacity. “We have invested Rs 3,000 crore till now in India and we will invest Rs 1,500 crore more by next fiscal,” Chaba said.



This comes amid higher scrutiny by the government and a growing sentiments against Chinese investments.



General Motors decided to close its factory after its deal to sell the plant to Chinese automotive company Great Wall Motors (GWM) could not be concluded as regulatory approvals did not come through.



However, Chaba said there hasn’t been any major impact of the border tension between India and China on his business.



“I don’t think there has been any material impact. I don’t see any big risk from that,” Chaba said.



It plans to increase localisation of products, which would mean higher manufacturing in India, and also aims to assemble battery lines locally.





MG Motors on Thursday launched the seven-seater version of its premium SUV, Hector, at a price of Rs 13.34 lakh and the product will be available with petrol, diesel and mild hybrid powertrain options. After the introduction of the new variant, the product is available in three different seating configurations. Hector was the first product of the company in India and has helped MG eclipse competitors like Mahindra and Mahindra and in the premium segment.



In the short term, you hear disruptions and can’t help that. There are always some customers who don’t want to buy products from a certain country but in the global automotive industry, consumers decide based on various parameters,” he said.



The company, which has 220 dealerships in 137 cities, plans to open 100 more by the end of 2021.



“We are bringing in technology, and also intend to increase localisation. The volumes are low. Therefore, a ramp-up in localisation makes sense for the Hector, in which we have decent volumes. Localisation stands at 70 per cent now. Capacity at present is 75,000-80,000 cars which will be increased to 100,000,” Chaba said.

