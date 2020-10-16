Mopeds continue to shine in two-wheeler segment, sales up 20 % in September

-
Among the two-wheeler segment, rural focussed moped sales reported the highest growth at around 20.33 per cent in the month of September.
According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), total domestic sales of mopeds (TVS Motor is the sole manufacturer of the moped) rose to 68,929 units from 57,283 units, an increase of 20.33 per cent.
Overall two-wheeler domestic sales during the month rose by 11.64 per cent to 1,849,546 units from 1,656,658 units, during the same month last year.
During the April to September period domestic moped sales went down by 24.41 per cent to 251,166 units from 332,284 units. Two-wheeler category dropped by 38.28 per cent during April to September to 5,983,678 units from 9,695,638 units, a year ago.
One of the key growth drivers for better sales is the government’s priority of spending towards rural development and agriculture. Also, the good monsoon and a healthy sowing season led to a positive impact in August, according to analysts.
