Motoroyale Kinetic offers SWM Superdual 650 T with limited period price cut

The Italian brand SWM was launched by the kinetic group in October last year and the recently launched Superdual 650 T is a 600cc adventure bike meant for the adrenaline junkies

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

SWM Superdual 650 T
SWM Superdual 650 T available at Rs 6.5 lakhs (ex-showroom)

Motoroyale, a multi-brand superbikes venture by Kinetic group, has announced a special introductory price for the SWM Superdual 650 T, a true-bred adventure bike with Italian DNA. While the offer ends on March 31, the offer is only available to the first 250 customers, who will get the bike at a discounted price of RS 6.5 lakhs instead of Rs 7.3 lakhs. All prices ex-showroom.

Powered by a 600 cc liquid cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine that churns out 54 bhp of power & 55 NM of peak Torque, the SWM Superdual 650 T comes with a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox mated to a hydraulic clutch.

The bike comes with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel which is halted by a single 300mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc. The bike also comes with a dual channel ABS, by Brembo and USD telescpoic hydraulic forks are used to take care of the suspension.

Ajinkya Firodia, MD of Motoroyale Kinetic Private Limited, said “The adventure & touring segment is the fastest growing superbike segment, and the SWM Superdual T has received a clear preference over the other motorcycles in this segment due to its unmatched capability to handle all types of terrains. We have hence decided to appreciate and reward the first 250 customers by offering them an amazing introductory price which is 6.5L ex showroom; making the price for the Superdual very attractive – especially because it comes fully loaded with accessories for which others are charging up to Rs One Lakhs . We are also hosting various training sessions and creating adventure tracks for our customers to be able to experience everything that this bike is capable of.”

While the adventure touring scene in Indian motorcycle circuit developing recently, Motoroyale Kinetic is hopeful of cashing in with the increasing in demands of bike from international brands. The company retails leading international brands such as MV Agusta, Norton, Hyosung and FB Mondial and have already launched multi-brand dealerships in Thane, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi with plans of showrooms in Bangalore, Delhi and other major cities across India.
First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 21:35 IST

