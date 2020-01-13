New entrants Kia & MG Motor grab 8.43% of growing Utility Vehicle segment

has garnered a 6.23 per cent market share in the Utility Vehicle (UV) segment after its debut in India in 2019, while another new entrant British brand Morris Garages (MG) clocked in a 2.20 per cent market share during the same period.

The UV segment grew 6.35 per cent in the first nine months of 2019-20, while passenger car sales declined by 23.59, according to SIAM data.

Kia's debut was with Seltos in August, and MG with Hector in June, managed to grab 2.14 per cent and 0.75 per cent market share respectively in the Indian passenger vehicle market till the end of December 2019.

Except Hyundai and Renault, others in the UV segment lost market share during the period.

A decade earlier, hatchbacks were the hot cakes for vehicle makers. Then, the sedan replaced that slot. Now, it’s all about UVs, especially sports utility vehicles (SUVs) below four metres besides multi-utility and premium.

The segment is expected to touch 1.5 million units by 2023.

Total domestic UV sales during April to December rose to 725,563 from 682,257, a year ago. Exports rose to 1,33,511 units from 1,20,134 units.

Kia and MG Motor sold 45,226 and 15,930 units respectively during the same period.

Kookhyun Shim, MD & CEO, India said, “We have witnessed a huge demand for Seltos in India and the love for brand Kia grows continuously”. He expects the growth to be propelled with the future projects including Carnival during this year.

Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said that as a new entrant the sales momentum of Hector in India, has been very encouraging.

“We are working closely with our global and local suppliers to increase the production of the HECTOR in 2020 to support the booking backlog. We are proactively setting up more service centres closer to our prospective customers to elevate their ownership experience with MG.”

Renault grew its market share in the UV segment to 4.39 per cent in 2019-20 from1.64 per cent last year, with 186 per cent growth in terms of volume to 31,853 units from 11,163 units during the period. The volumes were driven by new Triber, new Kwid and new Duster, which were launched last year.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said company ramped up the production and plans to further accelerate production to enable faster deliveries. It has seen acceptance in rural markets and plans are to expand across these markets.