Ola rides down the value chain, accelerates into the mass market

By establishing his company as the largest electric scooter player, accounting for over a fifth of domestic sales, Ola Electric founder and Chief Executive Bhavish Aggarwal fired his big salvo to end the ICE (internal combustion engine) age by 2025 in the two-wheeler market. On Wednesday, he took the electric scooter battle to the next level — entering the mass scooter market (Rs 70,000-under Rs 1 lakh) which accounts for over 80 per cent of overall scooter sales (ICE and electric combined) where petrol-driven Honda Activa holds sway selling 180,000 vehicles a month.

