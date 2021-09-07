Passenger vehicle retail sales increase 39% in August, says FADA

Automobile dealers' body FADA on Tuesday said retail sales of passenger vehicles (PV) in August increased by 39 per cent year-on-year to 2,53,363 units.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), PV sales stood at 1,82,651 units in August 2020.

Two-wheeler sales rose 7 per cent to 9,76,051 units last month, compared to 9,15,126 units in the year-ago period.

Commercial vehicle sales surged 98 per cent to 53,150 units last month against 26,851 units in August last year.

Three-wheeler sales saw a rise of 80 per cent to 30,410 units last month from 16,923 units in the year-ago period.

The total sales across categories increased by 14 per cent to 13,84,711 units in August as against 12,09,550 units in the same month last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)