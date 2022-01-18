Piyush Arora to succeed Boparaias as Skoda Auto Volkswagen India's new MD

-
ALSO READ
Car review: The Kushaq looks to become lord of small SUVs in India
Octavia 2021: Skoda's premium but pricey sedan comes packed with features
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India head quits, successor yet to be announced
Volkswagen India rolls out 4th SUV Tiguan; sedan plans on track too
Car review: Taigun plays it smart, but pricing will have its say
SKODA AUTO Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) has appointed Piyush Arora as its new managing director with effect from March 1, 2022. He succeeds Gurpratap Boparai.
Arora will be responsible for expanding the Volkswagen Group’s business in India, including the recent INDIA 2.0 project of the brands Volkswagen and ŠKODA. SAVWIPL oversees the India operations of five Volkswagen Group brands – ŠKODA, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini.
“It is my pleasure to welcome Piyush Arora into the India leadership team. 2021 has been a year of growth for SAVWIPL. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and the global chip shortage, we recorded a 76% growth across our five brands. I am confident that Piyush Arora’s proven leadership will help us further build on this strong momentum and continue on a sustainable growth path in 2022 and the years ahead,” said Christian Cahn von Seelen, chairman, SAVWIP in a statement.
A seasoned automotive professional with three decades of experience, Arora has extensive knowledge of the Indian market. After studying mechanical engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur and obtaining an International Business Diploma from Symbiosis International University in Pune, Arora began his career at the Indian car manufacturer Tata Motors. He later joined Mercedes-Benz India, where he held several senior positions including the supervisory board positions at Mercedes-Benz Indonesia and Mercedes-Benz Vietnam, while overseeing their operations. Most recently, he oversaw the operations business for Mercedes-Benz India as its executive director and head of operations.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor