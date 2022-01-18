Piyush Arora to succeed Boparaias as Skoda Auto Volkswagen India's new MD

Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) has appointed Piyush Arora as its new managing director with effect from March 1, 2022. He succeeds Gurpratap Boparai.

Arora will be responsible for expanding the Volkswagen Group’s business in India, including the recent INDIA 2.0 project of the brands Volkswagen and ŠKODA. SAVWIPL oversees the India operations of five Volkswagen Group brands – ŠKODA, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Piyush Arora into the India leadership team. 2021 has been a year of growth for SAVWIPL. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and the global chip shortage, we recorded a 76% growth across our five brands. I am confident that Piyush Arora’s proven leadership will help us further build on this strong momentum and continue on a sustainable growth path in 2022 and the years ahead,” said Christian Cahn von Seelen, chairman, SAVWIP in a statement.

A seasoned automotive professional with three decades of experience, Arora has extensive knowledge of the Indian market. After studying mechanical engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur and obtaining an International Business Diploma from Symbiosis International University in Pune, Arora began his career at the Indian car manufacturer Tata Motors. He later joined Mercedes-Benz India, where he held several senior positions including the supervisory board positions at Mercedes-Benz Indonesia and Mercedes-Benz Vietnam, while overseeing their operations. Most recently, he oversaw the operations business for Mercedes-Benz India as its executive director and head of operations.