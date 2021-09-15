PLI scheme will accelerate commitment to new technologies: Automakers

The government's productivity linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the will encourage companies to commit investment in new technologies, indegenize imported parts making them self reliant and generate additional employment, said top officials at various auto makers. The latest policy move signals that there is no room for the legacy automakers reluctant to drive green technology vehicles in the world's fifth largest auto market.

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto said, the diversion of support from the policy makers towards futuristic vehicles puts greater onus on them even as it steers clear from the earlier objectives of enhancing exports and employment.

“The government's PLI scheme in it's new TLI (technology linked incentive) avatar suggests that 18 months of dialogue with industry to enhance exports and hence employment is now history,” said Bajaj.

That support has been now diverted to fuel futuristic e-scooters like the Chetak that are already entitled to a combined GST FAME and state and state subsidy of Rs 100,000 per vehicle --- as also other such advanced vehicles / technologies / components, to fulfill their great responsibility with even greater subsidy, said Bajaj.

The Rs 26,058-crore scheme has two components---champion OEM incentive scheme and component champion incentive scheme. The OEM incentive scheme is a ‘sales value-linked’ scheme, applicable on electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles across all segments.

After FAME II, the scheme further reinforces government resolve to push newer, cleaner technologies. “It would further unleash the potential for EVs in 2 and 3 wheelers,” said Hemal Thakkar, Director, CRISIL Research.

However, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles will have to wait till they attain viability from a Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) perspective. Automotive component companies would see further improvement in cost competitiveness and will help position India as an export hub, he added.

R.C Bharagava, chairman at car market leader, Maruti Suzuki India said primafacie the scheme looks good but Maruti's decision to get into new technologies would be based on the merit of the technology. While the policy does take care of some aspect of the costs, there are other aspects like market conditions and affordability which a manufacturer has to manage.

“If Maruti starts making electric vehicles, it will also get the benefits. It doesn't need PLI for existing vehicles. Having said that fundamentally, Maruti's programmes for new technologies remain unchanged. It will bring new technologies on its merit and market conditions,” said Bhargava.

To be sure, the market leader that controls half of India's PV market is one of the few mass car makers that remains conspicuous by its absence in the segment. Others including Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra have either launched an EV offering or spelled out their EV and alternate technology plans.

“The announcement of production-linked incentive scheme is right on time when India is witnessing rapid transformation in auto manufacturing,” said S.S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India. The move, he added, will make the domestic manufacturing globally competitive and would be instrumental in achieving government’s long-term vision of Atambirbhar Bharat and position India as next mobility hub.

The scheme will contribute towards reducing carbon emissions and oil imports with local manufacturing. “SIAM will be happy to engage with the Ministry of Heavy Industries for detailing and fine-tuning, execution and further strengthening the scheme,” said Kenichi Ayukawa, President, Siam.

According to Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland, it provides incentives for incremental performance by the manufacturers as they move towards making India a strong hub for e-mobility while also looking at harnessing the potential of hydrogen energy for automotive applications.

“It will also support other advanced automotive technologies. “PLI has the potential to substantially increase volumes and will provide a huge opportunity for exports to grow,” said Sondhi. Concurred, Anish Shah, MD & CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra. “This scheme is a giant step in the right direction,” said Shah.

ends