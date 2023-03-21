Rolls-Royce unveils Wraith Black Arrow: Full details of V12 coupe model

unveiled its special limited edition model called the Wraith Black Arrow, which will end the era of the ultra-luxury carmaker. The Black Arrow is going to be the last car produced at Rolls-Royce's Goodwood headquarters featuring a V12 engine. confirmed that Wraith Black Arrow is the last V12 coupe it will ever produce, as then they are shifting towards fully electric vehicles in the future.



Wraith Black Arrow

The new Wraith Black Arrow V12 engine model will only have 12 units of the special edition to be sold across the globe. The design of Wraith Black Arrow was inspired by the record-setting eight-wheeled thunderbolt of the 1930s. Rolls-Royce CEO, Torsten Muller-Otvos, revealed that the thunderbolt will represent the era and a culmination of many years of achievement.

The Wraith series is in production for 10 years, and the Black Arrow Version comes with a V12 engine, following the 2016 black Badge version. Muller-Otvos further said, "This magnificent final V12 coupé Collection encapsulates the essence and spirit of the Wraith through the marque's hallmark and unparalleled bespoke capabilities. A fitting finale for this transformative motor car."

Wraith Black Arrow Features

The Rolls-Roycs Wraith Black Arrow comes with a black and grey exterior colour and with bright yellow highlights. It has an exclusive finish with colour gradients of two tones, namely, Celebration Silver and Black Diamond. The two colours further enhance by a layer of glass-infused "Crystal" paint added with Black Diamond paint. The contrasting Bright yellow colour appears on the bumper that inserts and bespoke Wheel pinstripes.

The interior of Wraith Black Arrow is an open-pore wood door lining that reminds the Bonneville Salt Flats, where the thunderbolt set the world land record in 1938. While the seats, armrests, and dashboard are finished with black club leather, unlike the steering wheel, seat tops, and headrests come with striking bright yellow colour. The car also has the highest number of LED lights, including 2,117 fibre-optic stars on the roofline, a tribute to thunderbolts legacy.

The Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Arrow is powered by the V12 engine generating upto 623 bhp of maximum power and 870 Nm of peak torque. Rolls-Royce hasn't disclosed any further specifications of its special edition car.