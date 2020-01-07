Royal Enfield launches BS VI-compliant version of Classic 350 at Rs 165,000

-
ALSO READ
Downturn can be a blessing, best time to bring changes: Royal Enfield CEO
Eicher Motors Q2 net rises 4% to Rs 573 cr; Royal Enfield sales drop 22%
Royal Enfield sales down 13% at 50,416 units in December; exports down 14%
Eicher Motors hits over three-month high, rallies 11% in one week
Eicher Motors hits 44 month-low on growth concerns, slips 13% in two weeks
Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Tuesday said it has launched BS VI-compliant version of its model Classic 350, with price starting at Rs 165,000 (ex-showroom).
The model is the first motorcycle under the company's unit construction engine (UCE) platform to transition to the new regulatory emission norms.
While the Classic 350 dual channel ABS is the first motorcycle to transition to new regulatory emission norms, other motorcycles in the portfolio will be BS VI compliant by March 31, 2020, Royal Enfield said in a statement.
"We have ensured BS VI compliance as mandated well ahead of time in the current portfolio to ensure a seamless experience for our existing and potential customers," Royal Enfield CEO Vinod Dasari said.
This will further enhance customer confidence in the brand and welcome more people into the world of pure motorcycling, he added.
Introduced in 2008, the Royal Enfield Classic is a tribute to the retro look of British motorcycles in the post-World War II era.
The model now comes with electronic fuel injection system (EFI) and features like alloy wheels and tubeless tyres as standard.
All the BS VI motorcycles will now come with three years warranty along with three years of Roadside Assistance which has been increased from one year, the company said.