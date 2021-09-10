Semiconductor shortage effect: Auto wholesale dip 11% in August, says SIAM

-
Automobile wholesale in the country declined 11 per cent year-on-year in August, as the semiconductor shortage hit production processes across the industry, SIAM said on Friday.
The total wholesales across categories, excluding commercial vehicles, declined to 1,586,873 units last month, compared to 1,790,115 units in August 2020.
According to the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler dispatches from OEMs to dealers declined last month while passenger vehicle and three-wheeler wholesales witnessed an increase over August 2020.
Two-wheeler dispatches from the OEMs to dealerships declined by 15 per cent to 1,331,436 units in August, compared to 1,559,665 units in the year-ago period. Motorcycle sales were at 825,849 units last month as against 1,032,476 units in August 2020, down 20 per cent.
