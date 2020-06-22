Slowing Chinese imports may delay automakers' electric vehicle target

Rising anti-Chinese sentiments may push automakers’ electric vehicle (EV) plans on to the slow lane, with imports from the country set to hit a snag. Incidentally, the world’s biggest component makers for EVs are Chinese.

Market leader Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) says the impact could be offset by strong state support for other technologies like hybrids, which the industry has been pushing for but hasn’t received. C V Raman, senior executive director (engineering) of MSIL, said: “The government is primarily supporting battery electric vehicles (BEV), whereas ...