Soon, drink-driving may cost you a fine of up to Rs 10,000. The government is planning to bring changes in the Motor Vehicle Act to introduce stiffer penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol. Moreover, a stringent penalty will be introduced for traffic violators. According to the Times of India, the government will introduce the bill in the Parliament in the coming weeks.

Changes in the Motor Vehicle Act

— Rs 10,000 fine for drink-driving



— Penalty for blocking the way of emergency vehicles, including ambulance, fire brigade and PCRs



— Violators of licensing rules would be penalised with fines of up to Rs 1 lakh.



— Guardians or owners shall be deemed guilty for offences committed by juveniles. These offences would attract a penalty of Rs 25,000 along with three years imprisonment.



— Victims of hit-and-run cases would now be compensated for up to Rs 10 lakh in case of road accident fatalities.

Amendments in the Motor Vehicle Act was passed by the previous Lok Sabha and subsequently lapsed due to the dissolution of the House.

As Business Standard reported earlier, the and Highways will reintroduce in Parliament a bill that reforms in India without changing the “spirit” of a lapsed legislation.