No slowdown for India's super-rich as super-luxury cars sell like hot cakes

-
ALSO READ
Mercedes-Benz logs record sales in India, sees luxury car market reviving
Mercedes-Benz to launch electric vehicle model, assemble EQS in India
Mercedes' new mid-sized hatchback is a nod to growing AMG footprint
High-end cars in high demand but supply a huge issue: Mercedes India MD-CEO
Luxury curated travel back with a bang post coronavirus-induced lull
Super-luxury car sales, priced upwards of Rs 2 crore, are likely to breach pre-pandemic peaks in this fiscal year on widening customer base, geographic reach and expansive product portfolio on offer.
In 2018, India's super-rich bought 325 luxury cars priced over Rs 2 crore, but the number nearly halved in 2020, as the Covid-19 pandemic struck.
Lamborghini, the Italian super-luxury car maker, has seen handsome bookings inflow despite economic uncertainties and is on track to post best-ever sales in India, according to the Economic Times.
"We have entered 2022 with a very strong order book. From what we have seen in the first five months, the trend looks positive," ET quoted Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal.
"These numbers do not reflect the potential of the market for super-luxury cars. India is adding the second-highest number of billionaires in the world. Earlier, we were selling our cars to third/fourth generation businessmen. Now, our buyers are first-generation businessmen, entrepreneurs, and women. The customer base has expanded", Agarwal added.
Priced over Rs 1 crore, Mercedes Benz's share of high-end luxury cars has more than doubled to 29 per cent in 2022, from 12 per cent in 2018. Martin Schwenk, managing director at Mercedes Benz India, says nearly a third of the 5,000 pending orders are for vehicles tagged upwards of Rs 1 crore. In 2021, Mercedes Benz sold 2,000 luxury cars.
Even though the rising cost of entry-level vehicles is obvious, it has been unable to impact the premium end of the market.
According to the ET report, the luxury car market in India is sitting on pending orders of over 10,000 units.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor