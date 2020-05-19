JUST IN
Small cars' demand may overtake SUVs as Covid-19 changes rules of mobility
Tata Motors offers easy financing option, special benefits for doctors

Under the package, features such as affordable EMIs with long-tenure loans and special offers for frontline warriors will be offered

On its entire range of cars and sports utility vehicles, the company is offering 100 per cent on-road funding, Tata Motors said in a release.

Tata Motors on Monday announced a package of offers for safe and convenient personal mobility with easy financing, to help maintain social distancing norms amid the nationwide lockdown.

Under the package, with features such as affordable EMIs with long-tenure loans and special offers for frontline warriors, customers can drive home the entry-level model Tiago with customised EMI plan starting at just Rs 5,000 every month (for a loan of Rs 5 lakh) for six months. This EMI amount then gradually increases over a maximum tenure of five years, the company said.

As an additional benefit, customers can choose from three value-adding options while paying their final EMI, the company said.
