Tata Motors offers easy financing option, special benefits for doctors

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors to set up regional stockyards to ensure car delivery in 3 days
Motherson Sumi to Tata Motors: Europe slowdown to hit auto sector hard
Covid-19 lockdown: Labour, stockpile make carmakers delay production
Auto slowdown due to loan related issues, BS-VI transition: Tata Motors
Tata Motors plunges 10% on reports of CCI probe, coronavirus woes
Tata Motors on Monday announced a package of offers for safe and convenient personal mobility with easy financing, to help maintain social distancing norms amid the nationwide lockdown.
Under the package, with features such as affordable EMIs with long-tenure loans and special offers for frontline warriors, customers can drive home the entry-level model Tiago with customised EMI plan starting at just Rs 5,000 every month (for a loan of Rs 5 lakh) for six months. This EMI amount then gradually increases over a maximum tenure of five years, the company said.
Also, on its entire range of cars and sports utility vehicles, the company is offering 100 per cent on-road funding, Tata Motors said in a release.
As an additional benefit, customers can choose from three value-adding options while paying their final EMI, the company said.