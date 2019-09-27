The elegant athlete: The all-new BMW 3 Series is both sporty and refined

How do you improve the best car that you make? That’s the challenge BMW had when it revamped its volume generator, the 3 Series, which it launched in India in August. But spend a weekend with the BMW 330i M Sport and it becomes apparent that plenty of fresh elements have been injected into the new 3 Series.

For one, it’s integrated with the aggressive new grill that's part of the new design language. The other advanced design touches include LED lighting under the glove and along the front of the cars panels, and touch buttons instead of the traditional knobs and dials. ...