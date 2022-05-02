TVS Motor April sales rise 24% to 295,308 units; exports increase 6%

has posted a 24 per cent growth in its sales to 295,308 units in April 2022, as compared with 238,983 units in April 2021.

In the two-wheeler segment, its sales grew by 24 per cent from 226,193 units in April 2021 to 280,022 units in April 2022. During the month, domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 37 per cent to 180,533 units as against 131,386 units during the same month last fiscal.

grew by 4 per cent, from 133,227 units in April 2021 to 139,027 units in April 2022. Scooter sales also grew by 57 per cent, from 65,213 units in April 2021 to 102,209 units in April 2022.

“The shortage in the supply of semiconductors has impacted the production and sales of premium two-wheelers. Just as we had done last year, we are working aggressively with alternate sources and taking every effort to improve supplies at the earliest. Our new products have been well received by the customers and we are optimistic that volumes will revive once the semiconductor supplies improve,” a company statement said.

The company's total export sales grew by 6 per cent, from 107,185 units in April 2021 to 113,427 units in April 2022. Two-wheeler exports grew by 5 per cent, from 94,807 units in April 2021 to 99,489 units in April 2022. Three-wheeler sales of the Company grew by 20 per cent from 12,790 units last year to 15,286 units in April 2022. In the electric vehicle segment, the domestic two-wheeler sales include TVS iQube Electric sales of 1,420 units in April 2022.