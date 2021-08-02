TVS Motor auto sales grow 10% YoY in July with 278,855 units sold

-
ALSO READ
Manpower crunch may hit govt's aspirational districts plan: UNDP report
TVS Motor exports 100,000 two-wheeler units in March, calls it milestone
The future of television
BSE Power index hits over 10-year high; analysts advise booking profit
TVS Motor two-wheeler sales up 21% in Feb on strong scooter demand
TVS Motor Company has registered a growth of 10 per cent in July with sales of 278,855 units as against sales of 252,744 units in the month of July 2020.
Total two-wheeler sales growth came at 8 per cent with 262,728 units sold in July 2021 as against sale of 243,788 units in July 2020. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 175,169 units in July 2021 as against sales of 189,647 units in July 2020.
Motorcycle registered a sale of 138,772 units in July 2021 as against sales of 106,062 units in July 2020. Scooter sales of the company registered 74,351 units in July 2021 as against sales of 78,603 units in July 2020.
The company's total exports registered a growth of 65 per cent with sales of 103,133 units in the month of July 2021 as against 62,389 units in July 2020. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 62 per cent with sales of 87,559 units in July 2021 as against sales of 54,141 units in July 2020.
"The demand in the export market continues to be robust, and container availability is improving. We are optimistic of further improvement in container availability in the coming months," the company said in a statement on Monday. On three-wheelers, the company registered a growth of 80 per cent with sales of 16,127 units in July 2021 as against sales of 8,956 units in July 2020.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor