TVS Motor Company launches 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle

The on Wednesday launched the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle. The company said that power of 17.63 PS, makes it the ‘most powerful’ motorcycle in its class.

Meghashyam Dighole, head - Marketing, Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company, said, “Backed by 38 years of racing pedigree, the new 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V offers best-in-class performance with enhanced power to weight ratio and increased torque, offering our customers better-riding experiences along with advanced technologies."

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle comes with an advanced 159.7 cc single-cylinder, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine, that churns out 17.63 PS at 9250 RPM and 14.73 Nm torque at 7250 RPM.

It will be available in two variants at the current price: Disc priced at Rs 1,10,320 (ex-showroom Delhi) and the Drum priced at Rs 1,07,270 (ex-showroom Delhi).