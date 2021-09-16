TVS Motor Company launches new motorcycle 'TVS Raider' in 125cc segment

-
ALSO READ
TVS Motor exports 100,000 two-wheeler units in March, calls it milestone
Ola's entry in e-two wheelers to shake up world's largest 2-wheeler market
TVS Motor auto sales grow 10% YoY in July with 278,855 units sold
Unsold stock piles up at two-wheeler sales channels amid weak demand
TVS Motor reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15 crore in first quarter
TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced the launch of its new motorcycle TVS Raider in the 125cc segment.
The motorcycle boasts of a reverse LCD digital speedometer, optional five-inch TFT cluster (the interface through which the system interacts with the driver) with voice assist, multiple ride modes and first-in-segment under-seat storage. The new motorcycle will compete with the likes of Bajaj Pulsar 125 and Honda CB Shine SP.
“We are happy to add a new global motorcycle platform to our portfolio with the TVS Raider, which is designed for the young, digitally native Gen Z. True to its target segment, it is equipped with cutting-edge technology. I am confident that TVS Raider shall be the preferred choice for our young consumers both in India and around the globe,” said K N Radhakrishnan, Director and chief executive officer, TVS Motor Company.
“TVS Motor Company has long recognised Gen Z as a key consumer cohort. Some of the favourite brands of Gen Z come from our stable, like in EV – TVS iQUBE and the TVS Racing born TVS Apache series and TVS NTORQ 125. We will again seize their imagination with the TVS Raider,” said Aniruddha Haldar, VP(Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor