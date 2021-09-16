TVS Motor Company launches new motorcycle 'TVS Raider' in 125cc segment

Company on Thursday announced the launch of its new motorcycle TVS Raider in the 125cc segment.

The motorcycle boasts of a reverse LCD digital speedometer, optional five-inch TFT cluster (the interface through which the system interacts with the driver) with voice assist, multiple ride modes and first-in-segment under-seat storage. The new motorcycle will compete with the likes of Bajaj Pulsar 125 and Honda CB Shine SP.

“We are happy to add a new global motorcycle platform to our portfolio with the TVS Raider, which is designed for the young, digitally native Gen Z. True to its target segment, it is equipped with cutting-edge technology. I am confident that TVS Raider shall be the preferred choice for our young consumers both in India and around the globe,” said K N Radhakrishnan, Director and chief executive officer, Company.

“ Company has long recognised Gen Z as a key consumer cohort. Some of the favourite brands of Gen Z come from our stable, like in EV – TVS iQUBE and the TVS Racing born TVS Apache series and TVS NTORQ 125. We will again seize their imagination with the TVS Raider,” said Aniruddha Haldar, VP(Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation,