TVS Motor Company launches 'TVS iQube Electric' scooter in New Delhi

on Thursday launched its TVS iQube Electric scooter in New Delhi, aiming to aiming to use the government undertaking measures to boost clean vehicles.



" is driven by Customer-Centric Innovation. As India moves ahead, its mobility solutions would increasingly be total experience-led, and nowhere is this felt sharper than among the youth of India," said K N Radhakrishnan, director & Chief Executive Officer at the company.

"Our focus on the ‘Green & Connected’ youth of India is embodied in the first of the TVS Electric portfolio. TVS iQube Electric is a blend of an advanced electric drivetrain and the next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform. After its success in Bengaluru, we are thrilled to bring our iQube to Delhi, and are confident to scale great heights."

The scooter was launched in Bengaluru in January and is equipped with 4.4 kW electric motor to deliver high power and efficiency with no transmission loss. It scooter has a maximum speed of 78 kmph and can run for 75 kms in full charge. It can accelerate 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds.

It has a proprietory next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform and comes with an advanced TFT cluster and TVS iQube app. The app offers multiple features such as Geo-fencing, Remote Battery Charge Status, Navigation Assist, Last park location, incoming call alerts/SMS alerts among others.

TVS Motor said that it would give a comprehensive charging support, ranging across multiple charging options. Customers can avail the recommended choice of SmartXHome, which offers a dedicated home charging solution with BlueTooth connectivity, live charging status and RFID enabled security.

At present, charging units for the scooter are installed across seven locations in Delhi. Further, the company is developing an expansive public charging ecosystem in the city, by expanding network strength with additional dealer partners.