TVS Motor launches Bluetooth-enabled scooter inspired by Avengers movies

Company on Tuesday launched the TVS NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition, a scooter inspired by Marvel’s Avengers movie series. The Company has associated with Disney India’s consumer products business to introduce a special SuperSquad edition of TVS NTORQ 125, country’s first Bluetooth connected scooter with RTFi technology, inspired by the iconic Super Heroes.

In 2018, TVS NTORQ 125 was launched as India’s first Bluetooth-connected scooter and has since secured its place like no other, by offering unparalleled style, superior racing-inspired performance, and first-of-its-kind technology.

In the past year, TVS NTORQ 125 has also introduced Race Tuned Fuel Injection across its portfolio. It continues to evolve and seeks to delight its new-generation customers – Gen Z. For the Gen Z, the Universe is a strong affinity area. TVS NTORQ 125 breaks new ground with the launch of the SuperSquad Edition inspired by Marvel’s Avengers.

The SuperSquad Edition will comprise three new enticing offerings, namely Invincible Red, StealthBlack, and Combat Blue inspired by Iron Man, Black Panther, and Captain America respectively. The edition brings forth finer nuances associated with each Super Hero through the product design.

Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, Company, said, “We are excited to launch the TVS NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition inspired by Marvel’s Avengers. With this association, our common Gen Z consumers can ‘Play Smart. Play Epic’. We have all had our favourite Super Hero, with whom we relate. We find ways to celebrate this relationship. The TVS NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition, gives new expression to this ageless fascination. The initial feedback has been nothing short of EPIC. We are sure that this too will be a blockbuster!.”