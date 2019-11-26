TVS Motor launches first BS VI variant of its premium Apache RTR 4V series

Motor has launched the first variant of the 2020 range of two of its premium Apache RTR 4V series motorcycles. The new model is expected to be priced higher by Rs 9,000-10,000 than the existing bikes, depending upon the variant and other options.

The company introduced the version its Apache RTR 200 4V and TVSApache RTR 160 4V motorcycles today. "The TVS Apache RTR 4V series of motorcycles will be the first rollout of BS-VI vehicles from the stable of Company," it said in an announcement.

Meghashyam Dighole, head-marketing, Premium Motorcycles, Company, said, "This marks the commencement of the transition of our vehicles to the BS VI norms.”

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V-DC is priced at Rs 124,000, while TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (disc) costs Rs 103,000 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (drum) is available for Rs 99,950. Bookings for the motorcycles started today at all company dealerships across the country.

The 2020 range of the model is equipped with race-tuned fuel injection 'RT-Fi' technology, which is specially designed to ensure an enjoyable racing experiences under all driving condition throughout the engine's life. It would provide consistent power delivery and fuel economy, improved engine durability and better emission control, the company said.