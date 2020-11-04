TVS Motor launches new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, priced at Rs 1.31 lakh

Company today introduced its new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V (dual-channel ABS) motorcycle with segment-first features and new cutting edge technology. The launch comes as the brand celebrates the 4 million global sales milestone.

The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle with dual-channel ABS will be available starting today in three colours namely, Gloss Black, Pearl White and the newly launched Matte Blue, inspired by the TVS OMC race bike, and is priced at Rs 1,31,050 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Meghashyam Dighole, Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, Company said "the Apache series has been a testament to our commitment of delivering technological prowess to our aspirational customers and racing enthusiasts since its inception in 2005. In line with these ethos, we are excited to introduce our new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle that offers key segment-first features and technologies which will further add to our philosophy of ensuring customer delight as we celebrate this prolific sales milestone.”

The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle is engineered with three ride modes, namely Sport, Urban and Rain. According to the company, this intelligent system will enable riders to shift between ride modes on the fly, using the ride mode switch on the handlebar.

Describing the modes further, the company said, "The Urban Mode accounts for the engine power delivery tuned to deliver optimum power and control to tame the urban jungle, with the ABS optimised for a quick response. The Rain Mode primes the ABS to deliver the maximum response with a strong lever pulsation feel. It triggers the ABS to come in early, for perfect response in wet road conditions, keeping the rider in control of the vehicle. The Sport Mode allows for maximum power and sharp acceleration to take on the track or the highway. The ABS is mapped for the least intervention and highest permissible slip percentage for faster lap times."

"The motorcycle will now be equipped with first-in-segment adjustable suspension. The all new high-performance Showa front suspension comes with a preloaded adjustment that allows the rider to choose between a plush ride or track ride, while the new Showa rear suspension is tuned for an enhanced track performance. It comes with adjustable brakes and clutch levers with 3 step adjustment, which are ergonomically designed basis the phalange of the middle finger, and cover 5 to 95 percentile of riders. Additionally, the motorcycle has become lighter with one kg weight reduction, and refinements in the brake system have been made to deliver a sharper and improved brake performance, according to the company statement."

According to TVS Motor, the premium motorcycle segment is currently 12 percent of the total industry. Premium industry includes all products from the 150cc-500cc class.

Inspired by racing, TVS launched the Apache brand in 2005. The TVS Apache Series spans across two categories – Naked and Super Sports. The RTR (Racing Throttle Response) series, encompassing the range of TVS Apache RTR 160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, TVS Apache RTR 180 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V are the existing offerings in the naked motorcycles category.

TVS Apache RR 310, BMW G310R and BMW G310GS share the same engine unit. The engine is developed by the BMW Motorrad and company to meet the standards and requirements for both the brands.