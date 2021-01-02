TVS Motor's two-wheeler sales up by 20% in December; exports up 28%

TVS Motor's two-wheelers sales grew by 20 per cent in December to 258,239 units from 215,619 units in December 2019.

The domestic grew 13 per cent, registering sold 176,912 units in December 2020 as against 157,244 units in December 2019.



Motorcycle sales grew by 27 per cent, recording 119,051 sold units in December 2020 as against 93,697 units in December 2019.



Scooter sales of the company registered 77,705 units sale in December 2020 as against 74,716 units in December 2019.

The company's total exports grew by 28 per cent with 94,269 units sold in the month of December 2020 as against 73,512 units in December 2019. The two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 39 per cent with 81,327 units in December 2020 as against 58,375 units in December 2019.

The three-wheeler sales of the company registered sales of 13,845 units in December 2020 as against 15,952 units in December 2019.

TVS Motor Company sales grew by 17.5 per cent registering 272,084 units in December 2020 as against 231,571 units in the month of December 2019.

During the third quarter of the financial year, two-wheelers posted sales of 952,000 units as against sales of 773,000 units in the third quarter FY19-20. Three-wheeler of the company registered sales of 38,000 units in the third quarter of the current year as against 48,000 units in the third quarter of 2019-20.