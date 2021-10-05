TVS Motor signs agreement with Tata Power to develop EV ecosystem

-
TVS Motor Company, India’s third largest two-wheeler maker, has entered into a strategic partnership with Tata Power for putting up electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVCI) in India.
A memorandum of understanding between the two companies speaks of deploying solar power technologies at TVS Motor’s select locations. The partnership aims to create a large dedicated electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure to accelerate electric mobility in India.
The agreement will give the customers of TVS iQube Electric access to the charging network of Tata Power, said TVS Motor in a statement. The partnership also targets to create a regular AC charging network and a DC fast-charging network for electric two-wheelers. It will further help drive EV adoption in the country among two-wheeler customers who aspire to take a step in going electric.
“Our partnership will substantially enhance customer convenience through world-class fast-charging solutions. Fitting to TVS Motor vision of electrification, we envisage a wide and reliable charging infrastructure for two and three-wheeler EV customers across India” said Sudarshan Venu, joint managing director of TVS Motor, which is the flagship firm of the $8.5 billion TVS Group r.
The two companies will also explore opportunities to use solar energy to power select TVS Motor locations in their journey towards sustainability.
The company’s MoU with Tata Power is in line with its commitment to expanding the presence of TVS iQube Electric in over 25 cities within the next few months. The electric scooter is presently available in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Kochi, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Surat, Vizag, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad.
“Through this collaboration, we will further leverage our expertise to enhance synergy between sustainable mobility and renewable energy integration resulting in the creation of a robust EV charging eco-system across India." -said, Praveer Sinha, chief executive officer and managing director, Tata Power.
Tata Power has an expansive network of over 5,000 home chargers and over 700 public chargers in more than 120 cities in India. The company is present across all segments of the EV eco-system– public charging, captive charging, home and workplace charging stations, and has deployed all types of chargers, including DC chargers and AC Chargers.
It also comes with a background of executing multiple large solar solutions, including the world’s largest rooftop (16MW) at a single location at Radhasoami Satsang Beas (RSSB), Amritsar.
