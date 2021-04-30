Uber to spend Rs 18.5 cr, get 150,000 drivers vaccinated over next 6 months

-
Ride-hailing firm Uber today unveiled an Rs 18.5 crore initiative to get 150,000 drivers on its platform vaccinated over the next six months, stepping up its efforts to help India’s fight against the second wave of Covid-19 infections.
The company will compensate Car, Auto and Moto drivers on its platform for time spent getting their shots. Drivers showing valid digital vaccination certificates will be eligible for Rs 400 for each of their two shots. All drivers able to show they’ve been vaccinated before April 30 will also be able to claim the funds.
“Mass vaccination is key to tackling India’s Covid crisis, and this is the best way to ensure that drivers, riders and the broader community can get protected as soon as possible,” said Pavan Vaish, head of supply and driver operations, Uber India South Asia. “Over the last year, Uber drivers have shown time and time again they are essential in keeping India moving and connected, so we want to support them in getting the best possible access to the vaccination program. We will soon begin communicating this initiative to drivers across all our product lines, and encourage them to take up the offer.”
The vaccination drive for drivers is the latest addition to Uber’s Covid-19 response in India. In March this year, Uber pledged Rs 10 crore worth of free rides to help people get to and from the nearest vaccine centre. This year alone, Uber has facilitated 9,000 free online medical consultations for drivers and their families through DocsApp.
Since the early days of the pandemic, Uber has been providing financial assistance for up to 14 days to drivers who are diagnosed with Covid-19 or have been asked to self-isolate by a public health authority. From April to June 2020, the Uber Care Driver Fund disbursed grants to approximately 100,000 drivers.
