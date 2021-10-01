UK-based Causis E-Mobility to invest Rs 2,800 crore to set up EV plant

-
ALSO READ
Vehicle scrappage policy: Circular economy faces recycling scale hurdle
Road tax cut under vehicle scrappage policy to be a rule: Nitin Gadkari
Bajaj Auto takes a different road from Ola in its electric vehicle journey
Fuel of the future*
Building for scrap: Does India have the capacity to handle this?
Causis E-Mobility, a UK-based electric vehicle startup, will invest Rs 2800 crore in Talegaon near Pune in a new zero-emission EV manufacturing facility in the state.
The company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Maharashtra on Friday for the project. It is the first big-ticket investment under the recently announced Maharashtra EV Policy 2021, according to a press statement released by the Maharashtra Government.
It is set to transform Maharashtra into a leading state in terms of adoption of electric vehicles in the country, said the statement.The state had unveiled a comprehensive EV policy in July 2021, to stimulate manufacturing of battery electric vehicles.
“Taking our commitment to make Maharashtra the lead state in Electric Mobility in India, Government of Maharashtra MIDC have signed an MoU with Causis E-Mobility to set up an EV production unit in Talegaon,” Aaditya Thackeray, Minister for Environment, Tourism and Protocol,Government of Maharashtra said. The aforementioned investment will generate employment opportunities for 1,250 people and will help in climate action,” he claimed.
In Phase two, Causis E-Mobility will set up its own battery Gigafactory in Maharashtra to manufacture and supply EV batteries.
Under the Maharashtra EV Policy 2021, the State has drawn up a roadmap to bring in a transition in the transportation ecosystem of Maharashtra that is aimed at attracting investments, facilitating the establishment of manufacturing units, and encouraging the production of electric vehicles, electric vehicle components including Advance Chemistry Cell (ACC) batteries and electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE).
In order to stimulate manufacturing of electric vehicles in the State, the new EV Policy provides elaborate incentives that are spread across three broad categories – supply side, demand side and special incentives for EV charging infrastructure.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor