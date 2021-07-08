Vehicle retail sales rise in June, says auto industry body FADA

-
India's overall vehicle retail sales rose in both sequential and on year-on-year basis in June 2021.
Accordingly, the data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) showed a rise of 22.26 per cent during the month under review from the level of June 2020.
The vehicle retail sales rose to 12,17,151 units last month from 9,92,610 units sold during June 2020.
On sequential basis, FADA had reported an overall vehicle retail sales figure of 5,35,855 units for May 2021.
However, last month's overall retail sales figure when compared to June 2019 (per-pandemic) period showed decline of (-) 28.32 per cent.
In June 2019, the overall vehicle retail sales stood at 16,98,005 units.
