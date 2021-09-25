Vehicle scrapping rules allow single window clearance for setting up ATSes

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Saturday finalised rules for the policy and the department said they have been formulated keeping in mind vehicle safety and after incorporating international best practices.

The rules allow single window clearance for pre-registration and registration of the automated testing stations (ATS).

An may be owned or operated by a person including any individual, or company, or association, or body of individuals, or a special purpose vehicle, or state government.

An uses mechanical equipment to automate various tests required to check the fitness of a vehicle. The fitness testing for commercial (transport) is done every two years up to 8 years, and every year for older than 8 years. Fitness testing for personal (non-transport) is done at the time of renewal of registration (after 15 years) and repeated after every five years in case renewal of registration is sought.

The facility will act as a test-only facility and shall not provide any services related to repair of vehicles or manufacturing, or sale of vehicles, or automobile spares. All the information regarding test results will be kept confidential.

The rules clearly state that in order to avoid conflict of interest there should not be any financial or professional interest ie any personal, financial, or other considerations that may have the potential to influence or compromise the professional behaviour of the owner or operator of an automated testing station.

The station must have appropriate commensurate space for defining test lanes according to the vehicle class, booking/cash counters, IT server, utilities, parking and free movement of vehicles etc. The IT systems must have cyber security certifications for safe access to VAHAN.

The appointment for a fitness test at an shall be done through an online portal developed by the road ministry.

All automatic and manual data, along with the results of the tests performed on the vehicle will be automatically transmitted to a central unit. All results will be masked on the test lane and test data to be encrypted. The test report will be generated automatically after completion of all tests and shall be sent to the registered owner/ authorised signatory of the vehicle through electronic mode.

The audit of ATS units set up under these rules shall be conducted by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accredited agencies every six months.

The cost of such an audit shall be borne by the operator of such a station. Under exceptional circumstances, which are adequately recorded, surprise audits may also be conducted.

According to the policy, any vehicle undergoing scrapping will receive a certificate availing further benefits on new vehicles. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last week, unveiled the Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernisation Programme (VVMP) at the Investors’ Summit in Gujarat.

The policy is expected to attract investments worth Rs 10,000 crore to set up 450-500 automated testing stations (ATS) and 60-70 registered facilities (RVSF) across the country.