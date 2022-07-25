Volvo XC40 Recharge EV to be launched in India on July 26; check details

-
Volvo Car India is all set to launch its first electric SUV in the country on July 26. Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV will be the first luxury electric vehicle to be assembled at its Hosakote plant near Bengaluru, Karnataka.
Likely to be priced between Rs 60 lakh and Rs 70 lakh, XC40 Recharge is expected to compete against Kia EV6, and the Hyundai Ioniq 5.
Here are the expected features and specifications of the new Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV:
XC40 Recharge exterior
The XC40 Recharge features a blacked-out front grille finished in body colour along with the Volvo logo. The charging point is positioned behind the fuel filler cap in XC40 Recharge. It also features dual-tone paint job, LED headlamps, a black cladding on the front and rear bumpers, and vertically positioned LED taillights.Also Read: Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor segment with two new launches
XC40 Recharge interior
The interior of the XC40 Recharge comes with a new 9-inch Android based touchscreen infotainment system, along with OTA updates. This electric SUV also features a panaromic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, fully digital instrument cluster and 4 USB Type-C ports. The Volvo XC40 Recharge will have a seating capacity of 5 people.
Safety
The XC40 Recharge comes with a 360-degree surround-view camera, multiple airbags, emergency braking assistance, electronic parking brake, cross-traffic alert, lane assist system, and ongoing lane mitigation for safety.
Engine and Specification
The Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV will be powered by a 78kWh battery pack and will be propelled by 2 electric motors, which will produce a combined power output of 402bhp and 660Nm of torque. XC40 Recharge model has a claimed range of 418 km on full charge, as per the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) cycle. The company claims that XC40 has a top speed of 180 kmph and it can reach from 0-100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds.
