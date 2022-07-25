Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor segment with two new launches

flagship on Monday said it has launched two in the domestic market.

The commercial vehicle maker said it has launched AVTR 4220 with 41.5T GCW and AVTR 4420 with 43.5T GCW in the tractor segment.

With this launch, becomes the first Indian firm to offer with 41.5T gross combination weight (GCW) and 43.5T GCW in two-axle configuration, the company said in a statement.

"The high GCW of AVTR 4220 and 4420 permits customers to carry denser loads, thus delivering superior fuel efficiency and better TCO advantage," Head MHCV Sanjeev Kumar said.

The company will continue its journey with new models to meet the emerging demands of customers, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)