WagonR turns 21: Remembering the tall boy's odyssey, looking ahead and more

The first few years were a bumpy ride for this ‘tall boy’ on Indian roads, when it first launched in 1999. But WagonR soon overcame the hurdles, pushing hard with sustained television campaigns and by using familiar faces as endorsers.

All of this, plus design adaptations to appeal to a wide setof buyers, soon catapulted the car into the league of star brands from the Maruti Suzuki stable. Now as WagonR turns 21, in the first year of a new decade, the car that once found its niche among young car buyers is looking at ways to keep the faith with a whole new batch at the wheel. A ...