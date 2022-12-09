Wedding season pushed vehicle retail sales up by 26% in November: FADA

India's vehicle retail sales jumped 26 per cent in November compared to the corresponding period in 2021, according to data released by the Federation of Dealers Associations (FADA). The rise in sales came on the back of the Great Indian Season (from November 14 to December 14) that has so far seen around 3.2 million weddings.

"November 2022 has clocked highest retail sales in the history of the Indian industry with March 2020 as an exception when retail sales were higher due to BS-4 to BS-6 transition,” said Manish Raj Singhania, president, FADA. According to the association, the baton was passed by the positive run of festive sales into the season.

All categories were in the green with two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, tractors and commercial vehicles growing by 24 per cent, 80 per cent, 21 per cent, 57 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively.

Even when compared to the pre-Covid months of 2019, overall retail sales for the second consecutive month closed in the green by growing 1.5 per cent. Except two-wheelers, which saw a marginal dip of 0.9 per cent, all the other categories like three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, tractors and commercial vehicles grew by 4 per cent, 5 per cent, 61 per cent and 6 per cent respectively, compared to the pre-Covid times.

The two-wheeler segment showed a huge growth of 24 per cent year-on-year (YoY), but fell marginally by 0.9 per cent, when compared to November 2019. "This segment is slowly turning the tide from negative to positive as the same can be witnessed from retail sales due to the ongoing season," Singhania said.

The three-wheeler segment showed a massive growth of 80 per cent YoY and 4 per cent when compared to 2019.

Singhania added that the category which witnessed low demand during Covid has now emerged as the highest growing category due to positive sentiments and the fear of lockdowns out of mind.

The passenger vehicle segment showed a growth of 21 per cent YoY and 5 per cent when compared to 2019. Better availability of model mixes, new launches and an increase in rural demand continues to keep the segment healthy.

The commercial vehicle segment witnessed a growth of 33 per cent YoY and 6 per cent compared to 2019. With the government's continued focus on the infrastructure space and new mining projects, replacement demand continued to grow along with healthy inter-state passenger movement enabling bus sales.

The association expects that while the ongoing festive season is continuing to help in bringing customers to the showrooms, the harvest season is also going to be positive for the industry as farmers start getting more money in their hands.