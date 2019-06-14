With DevBot 2.0, Formula racing speeds towards a driverless future

Pick any two cars out of the same assembly line. Ask two drivers to race the same course. The better driver will win. Now, go one step further.

Take several models of the same car, with the same specifications, and invite different teams to race these by creating their own Artificial Intelligence (AI) driving software. The best driver will still win! Only this time, it won’t be human. This is the Roborace concept — a competitive racing circuit, which is also a technology demonstrator. The cars used in the first season (“Season Alpha”) are designed by Daniel ...